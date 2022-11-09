DeKALB – Say hello to Olaf, this week’s Tails pet of the week.

Olaf is an 8-year-old brown and white dog who is housetrained and will shake hands with anyone who comes to meet him. As the senior dog he is, Olaf is calm and polite, getting along with young children and other dogs. He has lived with a cat and a dog before and has been playful with them both.

Olaf is comfortable with using a crate and wants to be part of a family again after living in a home his entire life. Despite being over 44 pounds, Olaf is sweet and well-mannered and is looking for a forever home. His adoption price is $225.

Olaf needs dental care and a few teeth pulled, according to Tails Humane Society. Anyone who is considering adopting Olaf can book an appointment through Tails to get it done.

For more information on Olaf, visit the Tails Humane Society website, call 815-758-2457 or visit their location at 2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb.