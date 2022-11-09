Tennis news round up including Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas

‘Second Service’ tennis news: Andy Murray ‘extremely disappointed but positive about next year’, Tsitsipas chasing tennis history at ATP Finals

Looking back on the big tennis news in our exclusive ‘Second Service’… Andy Murray is ‘extremely disappointed but positive about next season’, as Stefanos Tsitsipas chases history at ATP Finals, and more.

To start this tennis news roundup, Andy Murray has admitted he has been ‘downbeat’ about the way his season ended, although he remains determined to rebuild his career.

He had hoped to finish the season strongly to get himself in among the seeds for the Australian Open, but cramping problems put paid to that. He, though, is not ready to give up. Far from it.

“I was pretty downbeat with the last few months,” Murray said. “The last seven or eight tournaments, I had issues with cramping and I’ve never had that consistently. So, I’m extremely disappointed.

Read the full story here.

In other tennis news, Stefanos Tsitsipas will attempt to make ATP history when he gets his ATP Finals campaign underway.

The Greek, who won the tournament in 2019, can become the first-ever player to reach world number one without winning a Grand Slam if things go his way. His chances are slim, but it’s till possible. He must win the tournament without losing a single match to become world number one. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, can finish the year on the top of the rankings if he reaches the final after an undefeated round-robin stage, or wins the title. Read all about it here.

Furthermore, Stan Wawrinka has recalled a heated altercation he had with Roger Federer after a clash with his wife Mirka at the 2014 ATP Finals.

Compatriots Wawrinka and Federer were often teammates during their career, winning both the Davis Cup and Olympic gold for Switzerland.

However, it wasn’t always friendly, as Wawrinka recalls.

The incident came in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in 2014, when Wawrinka complained to the umpire Mirka was calling him a ‘cry-baby’ from courtside.

Read what else happened here.

