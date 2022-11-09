Categories
The 5th Beatle, Billy Preston, Had 2 No. 1 Songs Without the Fab Four

TL;DR:

  • The Fifth Beatle, Billy Preston, had No. 1 songs after he left the Fab Four’s record label.
  • One was inspired by a joke he made about a song without a melody.
  • The other was inspired by a phrase he had heard.
The Fifth Beatle, Billy Preston, dressed like a cowboy
The Fifth Beatle, Billy Preston | Harry Langdon / Contributor

Due to his work with The Beatles, Billy Preston is sometimes called the Fifth Beatle. After leaving The Beatles’ record label, Preston had a pair of No. 1 hits. He expected one of those two songs to be successful because he felt it was a good sing-a-long song.

