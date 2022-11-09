The 5th Beatle, Billy Preston, Had 2 No. 1 Songs Without the Fab Four

TL;DR:

The Fifth Beatle, Billy Preston | Harry Langdon / Contributor

Due to his work with The Beatles, Billy Preston is sometimes called the Fifth Beatle. After leaving The Beatles’ record label, Preston had a pair of No. 1 hits. He expected one of those two songs to be successful because he felt it was a good sing-a-long song.

Why the 5th Beatle, Billy Preston, left The Beatles’ record label

Preston famously collaborated with The Beatles on some of their later songs, including “Get Back” (1969) and “Don’t Let Me Down” (1969). Because of this, he is sometimes known as the Fifth Beatle. However, he had an impressive career on his own.

According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, he was signed to The Beatles’ Apple Records, but the label fell on hard times. Preston left Apple Records on good terms with the Fab Four and got signed to A&M records. His first solo No. 1 single was 1972’s “Will It Go Round in Circles.” The song was born out of a time when Preston joked he had a song without a melody. He completed the song with songwriter Bruce Fisher.