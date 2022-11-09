Categories
The Beatles’ Positioning on the ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover Is Eerily Symbolic

Fans of The Beatles love to analyze every lyric and image of the band to find hidden, cryptic messages. While the Abbey Road cover is relatively simple, it might be the most analyzed image of The Beatles as fans have developed many theories based on this cover. One theory centers around the band’s positioning on the Abbey Road cover, as many believe it symbolizes the Beatles’ direction. 

The ‘Abbey Road’ cover only took 15 minutes to make

A vinyl of Abbey Road by The Beatles on top of other albums owned by Matt Thren
Vinyls by The Beatles, including Abbey Road | Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

While the band had several ideas regarding the cover and album name, the group decided to keep it simple and take a photograph outside Abbey Road Studios (called EMI at the time). The photo was taken by Iain Macmillan, who stood on a stepladder while police held up pedestrian traffic. 

