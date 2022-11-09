The Beatles’ Positioning on the ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover Is Eerily Symbolic

Fans of The Beatles love to analyze every lyric and image of the band to find hidden, cryptic messages. While the Abbey Road cover is relatively simple, it might be the most analyzed image of The Beatles as fans have developed many theories based on this cover. One theory centers around the band’s positioning on the Abbey Road cover, as many believe it symbolizes the Beatles’ direction.

The ‘Abbey Road’ cover only took 15 minutes to make

Vinyls by The Beatles, including Abbey Road | Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

While the band had several ideas regarding the cover and album name, the group decided to keep it simple and take a photograph outside Abbey Road Studios (called EMI at the time). The photo was taken by Iain Macmillan, who stood on a stepladder while police held up pedestrian traffic.

In an interview with BBC, Brian Southall, author of the history of Abbey Road Studios, said he was “given about 15 minutes.” Macmillan only took six photos of The Beatles walking back and forth across the zebra crosswalk. Paul McCartney looked at the images and decided that frame five was the best option.

The Beatles’ positioning on the ‘Abbey Road’ cover could be symbolic