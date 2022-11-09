The Beatles Song John Lennon Called ‘a Piece of Garbage I Had Around’

John Lennon wrote many songs for The Beatles, some by himself and some with frequent collaborator Paul McCartney. However, Lennon wasn’t proud of every song he wrote for the band and once called a song he wrote a “piece of garbage.”

John Lennon called one song by The Beatles a ‘piece of garbage’

John Lennon | Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

John Lennon was an incredible songwriter and lent his talents to The Beatles for over a decade. However, he doesn’t share an equal amount of pride for every song he wrote. In All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Lennon spoke with David Sheff about many of the songs he wrote for The Beatles. When Sheff brought up “Sun King,” Lennon said, “That’s a piece of garbage I had around.”

“Sun King” was written primarily by Lennon but is credited to the Lennon-McCartney duo. “Sun King” appeared on 1969’s Abbey Road, the final album recorded by The Beatles. The song is unique because the last three lines include a mix of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. There is also “chicka ferdy,” a Liverpool slang phrase often used profanely. Guitarist George Harrison said the recording for the song was based on Fleetwood Mac’s “Albatross.”

Lennon shared a similar sentiment for ‘Dig a Pony’