The best Lockwood 300 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Looking for the perfect class setup and best Modern Warfare 2 Lockwood 300 loadout? This powerful shotgun has been compared to the 725 from the 2019 Modern Warfare, so, does it live up to the hype? If built properly, the Lockwood 300 can do some real damage and is one of the best shotguns in the multiplayer game, capable of a one-shot kill, here’s how to create the ideal setup.

Here is the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser: Stovl Tac Laser

Stovl Tac Laser Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Barrel: 711mm Matuzek D50

711mm Matuzek D50 Muzzle: Sakin DB107

Sakin DB107 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

While this Modern Warfare 2 gun is powerful, it does have high recoil, so our build tackles the kick back and improves aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and hip coil control.

The aim of this loadout is to improve hip recoil control, hip fire accuracy, and damage. Although the Lockwood 300’s weakness is range, the speed – aiming, movement, and sprint to fire – can be drastically improved to make this a formidable close-range weapon.

The Stovl Tac Laser increases hip recoil control and hip fire accuracy, while the Heist Stock Mod improves aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, movement speed, and further helps hip recoil control. The Sakin DB107 muzzle increases damage range, while also helping the recoil smoothness, bullet velocity, and sound suppression – though, this could be swapped out for the XTEN V1.3 choke for damage and accuracy.

Finally, the 711MM Matuzek D50 barrel and VX Pineapple underbarrel aid those narrow spaces you want to find yourself in, with tighter pellet spread and recoil steadiness.

That’s our best Lockwood 300 loadout for Modern Warfare 2. Also check out the best assault rifles in MW2 and our MW2 perks guide for the best pairings with this close-range weapon.