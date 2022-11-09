The best ways to level up quick in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Meristation USA

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a lot to offer for players in its multiplayer component, arguably the main part of the game. The journey to unlocking all of the accessories and camo is part of the gameplay loop you need to upgrade your account. Not just thinking about this specific game, but looking forward to Warzone 2.0’s launch, available on November 16 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This is why we’re looking over at what the best ways to get XP quickly are.

The best methods to get XP in Modern Warfare 2

One of the most used tricks by the community during these first few weeks since the release is related to vehicles in Ground War and Invasion. When they’re piloted by your enemy, every time you deal damage you get a small amount of XP continuously. The trick is to carry a Proximity Mine with you, available in the Field Upgrades menu.

When you’re over an enemy vehicle, drop the mine and when it’s activated you’ll receive thousands of experience points. Then you just have to repeat the process: get on a friendly helicopter, jump off, land on an enemy vehicle and drop a mine. If you’re trying to level up a weapon then you have to remember that this XP will count only for the one you have in your hands when you get the points.

Remember that last tidbit of information. Now head on over to Confirmed Kill. Put on any weapon that you’re having trouble getting levels with (like the knife, shield, or any rocket launcher). If you build a loadout with the Overkill perk then you can get two primary weapons at the same time, so the idea is to kill an enemy with whatever weapon you’re comfortable with, but when you pick up their dog tags you switch to the other main weapon to level it up. If you have a good team (that is knowingly willing to aid you in this technique) you could technically reach the highest level without making a single kill using this strategy.