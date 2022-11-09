The Cast Of The Watcher Vs Their Real Life Counterparts

In Westfield in1971, John List shot his wife, his mother, and his three children. Then he made a sandwich, closed his bank accounts, and disappeared for 18 years.

According to reports, John List laid the bodies of his family members on top of sleeping bags in the ballroom of the home, having composed a note to his pastor, stating that he feared his family, who were confronted with a world full of evil and poverty, would turn from God and he wanted to ensure their safe arrival in heaven.

18 years later, it turned out that List had changed his identity and moved to Colorado under an alias, before being captured and sentenced to five life terms in prison.