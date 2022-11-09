The Crown live updates: Season 5 released on Netflix as cast defend show over fact vs fiction row

The Crown viewers are celebrating the arrival of the show’s fifth season on Netflix.

The historical drama returned on Wednesday (9 November) with a new cast stepping into the (rather sensible) shoes of the British royal family.

As The Crown heads into the Nineties, Imelda Staunton is taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce will play her husband Prince Philip, a role last portrayed by Tobias Menzies.

Season five is expected to focus on the demise of the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

The breakdown of their marriage, including the “tampongate” scandal and Diana’s Panorama interview, are expected to feature, prompting backlash and criticism from many of the show’s critics.

The Crown has also been surrounded by controversy as royal supporters have demanded that the series comes with a disclaimer clarifying that it is a work of fiction.

The fifth season of The Crown arrived on Netflix at 8am UK time.

What is ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’?

08:15 , Isobel Lewis

The first episode of The Crown season five is titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome”, but what is it?

Imelda Staunton says The Crown gives royal family ‘dignity and empathy’

07:58 , Isobel Lewis

Imelda Staunton has defended The Crown creator Peter Morgan, saying that the writer aimed to be “respectful” towards the royals.

“Peter Morgan always wants to be respectful and give the characters dignity and empathy and let the audience imagine what it’s like to be that family,” she told Good Morning Britain.

Ed Balls: ‘I love The Crown but I know I’m being manipulated’

07:56 , Isobel Lewis

Discussing the new season on GMB, host Ed Balls said that he is able to view The Crown critically while still enjoying it.

“I love it but I know I’m being a bit manipulated,” he said.

Netflix defends The Crown ahead of season 5 launch

07:55 , Isobel Lewis

Netflix also defended the show from criticism following comments by Sir John Major last month.

A spokesperson said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.

“Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

The Crown season 5 episode 1 features disclaimer

07:55 , Isobel Lewis

The first episode of The Crown season five will feature a disclaimer after all.

The Independent understands that the series opens with a disclaimer clarifying that the show is a work of fiction. It does not feature on the further episodes.

Speaking at the show’s premiere on Tuesday (8 November) night, Elizabeth Debicki told Good Morning Britain that she hoped the inclusion of the disclaimer would “ease” questions about the show being fiction and be “potentially helpful for people who don’t understand that it’s a drama”.

“I think it’s clear because we’re actors saying lines,” she said.

07:45 , Isobel Lewis

One person who doesn’t think The Crown needs to feature a disclaimer is our new on-screen Princess Anne, Claudia Harrison.

The actor told The Independent that she found the comments “patronising”, saying: “Everyone’s fully aware this is a meticulously crafted and researched piece of historical fiction.”

Will The Crown season five feature a disclaimer?

07:35 , Isobel Lewis

As The Crown season five’s release has approached, many high profile figures have called on the series to have a warning clarifying that it is a work of fiction.

When season four was released, then-culture secretary Oliver Dowden said that the series should come with a “health warning”. However, Netflix refused to add a disclaimer to the show.

In October, Judi Dench joined those calls, stating that the show is a “fictionalised drama” and should include a disclaimer as a “mark of respect” to the late Queen.

This prompted criticism from incoming Prince Philip, Jonathan Pryce, who hit out at his “fellow artistes” and said that “the vast majority of people know it’s a drama” as “they’ve been watching it for four seasons”.

However, the trailer for season five did include a disclaimer that read: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Why was 1992 Queen Elizabeth’s ‘annus horribilis’?

07:25 , Isobel Lewis

Season five of The Crown is set in the Nineties and will focus on the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage and the fallout from that event.

The year of the couple’s divorce, 1992, was described by Queen Elizabeth II as her “annus horribilis”, during which plenty of other events went down.

07:15 , Isobel Lewis

One of the reasons fans love the Netflix series is for its warts-and-all portrayal of the British royal family.

The royals themselves? Not such big fans (at least allegedly).

However, The Independent’s Jessie Thompson reckons they need to “get over” the show and realise that it humanises their image more than hinders it.

What are the critics saying about The Crown season 5?

07:05 , Isobel Lewis

The fifth season of The Crown arrives on Netflix this AM, but The Independent’s critic Nick Hilton has already offered his verdict on the show.

It’s fair to say he wasn’t too impressed…

The Crown season 5 will arrive on Netflix this morning

06:57 , Isobel Lewis

Morning all! The day is finally upon us: The Crown season five arrives on Netflix this morning.

We’ll be keeping you updated ahead of the show’s release at 8am GMT.