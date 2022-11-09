The key tips for PIP assessment telephone and video consultations





On Monday, the Minister of State for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Tom Pursglove revealed that even as the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, around three-quarters of PIP assessments are conducted remotely. In a written parliamentary question, Selaine Saxby Conservative MP for North Devon asked: “To ask the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, how many and what proportion of Personal Independence Payment assessments were carried out:

“(a) face-to-face, (b) remotely and (c) on paper in each month since January 1 2022.” In his response, Mr Pursglove shared data from the DWP of the number and the percentage of assessments which were conducted in each way since January 2022. In September the DWP data revealed that 62,000 PIP assessments were conducted remotely, 15,000 were paper-based and around 6,500 were face-to-face. In percentage terms, this was 74 percent, 18 percent and 7.6 percent respectively. READ MORE: Best high interest current accounts – top 10 products available right now

The number of remote assessments has reduced since January, however not by much as the percentage of remote assessments stood at 83 percent. The September figures showed a slight reduction in the number of phone and video assessments from the 62,860 recorded in August. It also showed more face-to-face consultations with an increase of 490 since August. PIP is a non-means tested benefit and when deciding a person’s eligibility for support their disability or condition and how it affects their life is taken into account. DON’T MISS

The PIP assessment is “not a diagnosis or a medical examination” but it is instead an opportunity for someone to talk about how their condition affects them. People will be told in advance what their assessment will be, either over the phone, via video call, or in person, and the date and time of it. Disability charities recommend Britons prepare for the assessment, which includes collecting the relevant medical evidence of the condition, a list of the aids or appliances a person uses, and the forms that are needed including the “how your disability affects you” form. For the telephone or video assessment, the charity Citizen’s Advice said that people should be “open and honest” and tell the assessor everything that is relevant to their condition, even if it has already been mentioned on one of their claim forms.

Someone may also be asked to describe how they complete simple tasks such as preparing and cooking food, getting washed and dressed and how they move around outside the home. When answering these questions, the main advice given by several charities is to “don’t rush to respond” and should “pause, reflect and reply” for each question asked. Britons are advised to break their answer down to take the assessor through how they complete tasks step-by-step to paint an accurate picture of how their disability or health condition affects them. People are recommended not to speed up or simplify how they get things done as they need to demonstrate exactly how they get the tasks done. With the assessment over the phone, claimants are urged to make sure they have heard the questions being asked correctly, and are reminded to ask again if they didn’t hear it properly. People can also ask their assessor if they heard their answer correctly, and can ask the assessor to repeat it back to them if they would like confirmation. People can also have someone with them while they do the assessment over the phone, on a video call or in person. If it’s over the phone, people must remember to put the call on loudspeaker and advise the assessor who is with them. Several charities, including Citizens Advice, Scope, and Benefits and Work Guides, all include “key tips” and advice for assessments for the different types of consultations on their websites.

