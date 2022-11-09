The Land and Environment Court announces time plan for Cinis Fertilizers’ permit process | MarketScreener

The Land and Environment Court has today announced that the main hearing linked to Cinis Fertilizer’s environmental permit application for the production facility in Örnsköldsvik is expected to take place in
– The fact that the Land and Environment Court has now announced a timetable for the environmental permit is an important milestone for us and we are happy that the announced timetable is not expected to affect our planned production start, says
The company has made the assessment that the timetable for the environmental permit application will not affect production start.
About Cinis Fertilizer
Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish green tech company aiming to produce the world’s most environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulphate (SOP), by recycling industrial waste products from the pulp & paper industry as well as the car battery manufacturing industry. The patent protected technology will use half as much energy as today’s production methods and the result is a fossil-free fertilizer with a close to zero carbon footprint, a unique and circular contribution enabling sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
