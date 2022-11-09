The Land and Environment Court announces time plan for Cinis Fertilizers’ permit process | MarketScreener

The Land and Environment Court has today announced that the main hearing linked to Cinis Fertilizer’s environmental permit application for the production facility in Örnsköldsvik is expected to take place in March 2023 .

In October 2021 , Cinis Fertilizer applied for an environmental permit for the company’s planned production facility for fossil-free and circular mineral fertilizer in Köpmanholmen, south of Örnsköldsvik. The application was proclaimed on June 2, 2022 , and now the Land and Environment Court in Umeå has announced that they plan to hold the main hearing in the case in March 2023 .

– The fact that the Land and Environment Court has now announced a timetable for the environmental permit is an important milestone for us and we are happy that the announced timetable is not expected to affect our planned production start, says Jakob Liedberg , founder and CEO of Cinis Fertilizer.

The company has made the assessment that the timetable for the environmental permit application will not affect production start.

For more information, please contact: Charlotte Becker , IR and Communications Director Cinis Fertilizer

charlotte@cinis-fertilizer.com

+ 46 730 37 07 07

About Cinis Fertilizer

Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish green tech company aiming to produce the world’s most environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulphate (SOP), by recycling industrial waste products from the pulp & paper industry as well as the car battery manufacturing industry. The patent protected technology will use half as much energy as today’s production methods and the result is a fossil-free fertilizer with a close to zero carbon footprint, a unique and circular contribution enabling sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399 info@fnca.se. For more information about Cinis Fertilizer, visit www.cinis-fertilizer.com.

https://news.cision.com/cinis-fertilizer-ab/r/the-land-and-environment-court-announces-time-plan-for-cinis-fertilizers–permit-process,c3664579

Click to access 1661067.pdf