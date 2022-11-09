The Point, Nov. 9, 2022: See the latest election results and Tropical Storm Nicole updates





• In Alachua County, the new county commissioners are Mary Alford in District 1, Marihelen Wheeler in District 2 and Ken Cornell in District 4.

• Gainesville’s new mayor is Harvey Ward. The new city commissioners are Ed Book in District 2 and Casey Willits in District 3.

• Citrus County’s new school board member in District 5 is Joe Faherty. Diana Finegan won the race for Citrus County Commissioner District 2. Hernando County has two new school board members: Mark Johnson in District 1 and Susan Duval in District 5.

• Dixie County’s new District 2 commissioner is Daniel Wood III. Gilchrist County’s new District 4 commissioner is Tommy Langford. Lafayette County’s new school board member for District 3 is Marion McCray.

• In the race for Marion County, Kathy Bryant is the new commissioner for District 2 and Carl Zalak III is the new commissioner for District 4. Putnam County’s new District 2 commissioner is Leota Wilkinson, and the District 4 commissioner is Larry Harvey. Palatka’s new mayor is Robbi Correa. Union County has a new District 4 commissioner: Mac Johns.

• Florida’s newest 8th Circuit Judge is Sean Brewer.

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: Election Day 2022 unfolds in Alachua County. “Follow below as WUFT News photographers spread out across Alachua County to document the election process on Tuesday, from polls opening to closing to the final celebrations at election watch parties late in the night.”

• Gov. Ron DeSantis won his bid for reelection over Charlie Crist.

• Neal Dunn won the race for U.S. House District 2, Kat Cammack won for District 3 and Daniel Webster won for District 11.

• Yvonne Hayes Hinson won the race for Florida House District 21 and Chuck Clemons won for District 22. Keith Perry won for Florida Senate District 9 and Blaise Ingoglia won for District 11.

• Florida Storms: Hurricane warnings issued ahead of midweek arrival of Nicole. “Residents along portions of Florida’s east coast are under hurricane warnings Tuesday night ahead of what is forecast to be Hurricane Nicole’s arrival early Thursday.”

• Ocala Gazette: Marion County Public Schools announces school closure due to storm. “Based on multiple weather forecasts calling for tropical storm-force winds, Marion County Public Schools is cancelling school Thursday and all extra-curricular activities starting Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs.”

• News4Jax: What do all the tropical alerts really mean? “You’ve gotten the push alerts that Tropical Storm Watches, Storm Surge Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. What do all these alerts mean?”

• WUSF-Tampa: Rivers are at risk – again – this time from Tropical Storm Nicole. “Rivers such as the Peace River overflowed after Hurricane Ian, and are expected to be impacted once again as Nicole approaches Florida.”

• Florida Politics: Voting groups call for ballot cure extension as Nicole approaches. “With hurricane warnings in effect for 240 miles of Florida’s east coast, a national, nonpartisan voting rights group called on the Governor and Secretary of State Tuesday to extend the deadline for fixing problems with mail-in or provisional ballots.”

• WTSP-Tampa: Will Tropical Storm Nicole impact Florida gas prices? “With gas prices jumping quite a bit this week in Florida — due mostly to the state’s month-long tax holiday ending on Nov. 1 — you may be wondering if filling up at the pump will get more expensive because of Nicole.”

• Spectrum News: Hurricane Ian debris collection continues ahead of Nicole. “County employees say they are working non-stop to pick up as much as they can before the latest storm rolls in — but some residents are concerned they won’t make it to their yards.”

