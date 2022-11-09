The true story behind David Stirling’s injury in SAS Rogue Heroes

SAS Rogue Heroes has been airing on BBC One and the historical drama is full of jaw-dropping moments. David Stirling (played by Connor Swindells) wanted to test his theory about using stealth means to attack enemies by jumping out of a plane with a parachute. In the series, he was almost left paralysed from the waist down after his parachute ripped – but did this actually happen?

Was David Stirling really injured after the parachute jump?

In the series, Stirling teamed up with Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) to test out techniques for entering enemy territory undetected.

He and Jock made it their mission to jump from a plane using parachutes, to see if they could safely do so without drawing attention to themselves.

While Jock landed safely, Stirling’s parachute got caught and he hit the ground with great force.

He spent a long time recovering in hospital with a spine injury and was told there was a chance he would never walk again.

Shockingly, the same ordeal happened to David in real life when his parachute snagged.

