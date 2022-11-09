The Web3 Infrastructure Platform Serving 2 Trillion Transactions a Year

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chandler Song was a student at UC Berkeley when he was introduced to Bitcoin in 2014. Today, he is the co-founder and CEO of Ankr, a decentralized Web3 infrastructure platform, which services more than 50 proof-of-stake chains with a global node delivery system and RPC aggregator.

Ankr currently serves more than 2 trillion transactions a year across Web3 and is a leading infrastructure provider for BSC, Fantom, and Polygon chains as of 2022. Ankr also offers a suite of developer tools, including the Liquid Staking SDK, Web3 Gaming SDK, and AppChains.

Song’s previous interests in blockchain, quantitative finance, and AI all crystallized into a passion for crypto and decentralized finance – DeFi.

Soon after graduating, he was working as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) engineer when he had the first iteration of an idea for a platform that could provide the node infrastructure for blockchain-based systems in a novel way. He pitched this idea to the Ankr co-founders, and the platform went on to become an early success story in the blockchain industry.

Song sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about his ideal client, how Ankr works, and his predictions for the crypto winter around the corner.