These Are the Best ’90s Christmas Movies for *Peak* Nostalgia

To be honest, movies made in the 1990s are kind of all over the place—and Christmas and holiday movies are no exception. The decade was filled with a bunch of auteurs making daring choices (aka everything Tim Burton made, but particularly the movie that’s all about Halloween and Christmas simultaneously), some insta-classics (The Preacher’s Wife, Muppet Christmas Carol), and some pretty wild setups that have aged *weirdly* but still give us the nostalgia feels (While You Were Sleeping, Home Alone, The Santa Clause, and a whole bunch more). Seriously, go back to some of your old faves and remember how we just accepted Arnold Schwarzenegger as a normal salesman from Minnesota (Jingle All the Way).

Anyways. Beyond the classics you know and love, there are a bunch of movies on here you probably missed the first time around—or haven’t watched in actual decades. If you’re here because you grew up on ’90s movies, I’m about to refresh your memory with some underrated classics and tell you where you can watch all your old faves. If you just like the ’90s and wanna watch everything from that decade, I’ve got you covered for the next couple of weeks if you watch one every night. And, if you’re here because you want something different for your holiday-viewing experience because you’ve already watched Elf 10,000 times, start at the top of this list and work your way down. Happy holiday viewing!!