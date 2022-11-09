They Were Ten star details change to ‘toughest’ scene

10 strangers are lured to a remote island and taken out one by one in Walter Presents’ brand new Agatha Christie inspired-drama, They Were Ten, now available on Channel 4. Cast member Isabelle Candelier recently spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about her experience shooting the series and teased one of the most skin-crawling scenes viewers will have to endure in a later episode.

French actress Isabelle has detailed a huge last-minute change to a key sequence in They Were None, the new Agatha Christie series released by Walter Presents.

In the latest adaptation of the author’s classic novel And Then There Were None, Isabelle portrays a member of staff at a mysterious hotel where several strangers are lured to their deaths.

Although she initially keeps a low profile, the first episode of the series reveals her character Myriam has a dark past.

Later in the series, several members of the group were picked off by a sinister unknown killer, and some survivors start pointing the blame at Kelly (played by Manon Azem).

