Time change can affect your pets

GREAT FALLS — Fortunately or unfortunately, it’s that time of year when we get an extra hour of sleep and some extra darkness. That extra darkness is what veterinarians say can affect our pets.

Don’t worry though. The changes are perfectly normal.

Some people may say the extra darkness this time of year is the cat’s meow. But love it or hate it, veterinarian Dr. Michelle Richardson said you may hear fewer meows as animals tend to become less active.

“I think most animals, whether we’re talking domestic animals (like) dogs and cats or birds, cattle and horses, they’re very much affected by daylight,” Richardson said.

Their physical activity isn’t the only thing that can decrease.

“They may not drink quite as much. It’s usually not a dramatic change but it’s noticeable to a lot of people,” said Richardson.

So why are animals, and even humans, so affected by daylight, you may ask?

“We all have pineal glands that are affected by light and dark. That affects hormone levels,” Richardson said.

While changes are normal this time of year, you may still want to keep an eye on your four-legged family members.

Richardson said if you notice drastic changes in your pets, that’s when you should contact your veterinarian.

