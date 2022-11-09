Categories
Todd Rundgren talks as Celebrating David Bowie Tour heads to Phoenix

Todd Rundgren was spending a lot of time in England just as David Bowie’s star was on the verge of going supernova.

“‘Changes’ was rocketing up the charts while I was there,'” he says.

So Rundgren grabbed a copy of the single’s parent album, “Hunky Dory,” and was immediately taken with the range of the material.

“Most artists tend to just kind of work in one corner of the music world but he was still in, I guess, an experimental or exploratory phase in his career,” he says. 

“And there was a quality to the songwriting that was very sort of unusual to him. It didn’t seem like he was imitating anybody else. And that impressed me. So I started paying close attention to what he was doing.”

