Tom Holland ‘signs on for new Spider-Man trilogy and MCU projects’





After a solo trilogy and two huge Avengers movies, Tom Holland’s future in the MCU as Spider-Man has seemed somewhat non-committal from the star. Although given that No Way Home is the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time making almost $2 million at the box office, we doubted it would be the end. The last time we saw his Peter Parker the world of Marvel had forgotten him, so there’s plenty of room to continue that storyline.

Holland told GQ at the time of No Way Home’s release: “I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, finish when I’m 32, and never make another. I’m not sure what I want to do.” Interestingly, in the same interview Sony producer Amy Pascal enthused at the prospect of more Spider-Man with Holland: “I’ve talked to him about doing, like, 100 more. I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?”

Also, and very believably, it’s claimed that Holland’s Spider-Man will be in Avengers 5 and 6, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Given that the latter is based on a huge multiverse storyline in the comics, our best bet is that’s when Maguire and Garfield’s Spideys will return after No Way Home. Interestingly this same source credited as leaker Ember aka Culture Spider, also claims Zendaya and Jacob Batalon’s MJ and Ned are yet to sign on. Although if this is all true, then it would be very surprising if they didn’t. SOURCE SOURCE

