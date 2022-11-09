Tottenham star Son Heung-min confirmed fit for World Cup

Tottenham ace Son Heung-min has confirmed he will be fit for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. The South Korea international was forced to undergo surgery at the end of last week after sustaining four fractures around his left eye during Spurs’ Champions League victory over Marseille in France.

“Hi everyone,” the forward wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all.

“In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you! Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon. Sonny.”

Son was forced off after 29 minutes of the clash with Marseille following a collision with Chancel Mbemba. The 30-year-old then missed his side’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday and is expected to be absent for the Lilywhites’ Carabao Cup match with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night and their Premier League showdown with Leeds on Saturday.

