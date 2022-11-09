Tourists panic as popular holiday hotspot rocked by earthquake

A strong earthquake occurred in Italy at 7.07am this morning with its epicentre in the sea in front of the northern Marche coast between Marotta and Senigallia, at the edge of the territorial waters.

The earthquake was clearly felt throughout Romagna and Rimini, but also in Bologna and even in Veneto in the north-east.

According to initial estimates, the magnitude was ML 5.5. at a depth of 11 km.

Many people took to the streets, with car and home alarms going off. Following the earthquake, in order to verify the viability of the school buildings, the Mayor of Senigallia Massimo Olivetti ordered the closure of schools of all levels.

School checks are also underway in the province of Rimini. The president of the Province of Rimini Riziero Santi made it known that “the Civil Protection system has been activated to study and monitor the earthquake. In the meantime it is advisable to maintain a state of attention by reporting any signs of damage. In schools, the protocols provided must be applied”.