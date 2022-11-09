Travelodge launches Black Friday sale with rooms for £34 or less

Travelodge is starting Black Friday early by launching a huge sale on one million hotel rooms across the UK. Perfect for Christmas breaks or weekend getaways, find out more here.
Travelodge has discounted one million hotel rooms to £34 or less for Black Friday.
The amazing offer is perfect for booking a staycation and includes hotel stays across the majority of 2023, giving you enough time to plan a holiday.
Available to book now, you can discounted rooms on stays from November 25, 2022 to October 19, 2023.
It’s an incredible offer and for a family of four (including two adults and two children), it works out at just £8.50 per person.
The offer is also a great idea for visiting theme parks like Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and more.
There’s always a reason to travel across the UK and you can choose from 580 hotels in Edinburgh, York, Liverpool, Oxford and more.
Plus, over 200 Travelodge hotels now feature an on-site restaurant called The Bar Café, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Its breakfast offerings are bigger than ever with stacks of pancakes, bagels and prices start from £8.99 and for each paying guest, two children under 15 years old eat for free.
