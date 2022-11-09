Categories Pets Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching Post author By Google News Post date November 9, 2022 No Comments on Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching WFMJ Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags demand, leading, pets, poaching, spike, turtles By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← In a setback for Putin, Russia says it’s withdrawing from a key city in south Ukraine → Mike Norvell talks Wednesday practice, Syracuse QB situation, Treshaun Ward, travel plans, and more Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.