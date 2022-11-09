Twitter’s $8 a month Blue subscription with verification is rolling out | Engadget

Following a false start over the weekend, the new Twitter Blue has arrived. Priced at $8 per month in the US, the service grants subscribers access to instant account verification and an accompanying blue checkmark that shows up on their profile page and alongside their tweets. As of the writing of this article, the subscription isn’t available on Android. It’s also unclear when Twitter Blue will arrive outside of the markets where the service was already available before today.

The other perks Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced would be part of the package, including the ability to see half as many ads and post longer videos, also aren’t available yet, with the subscription prompt listing those as “coming soon.” Notably, the signup form lists the $8 monthly price as a “limited-time offer.”

Developing…