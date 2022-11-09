Ukraine Christmas stamp unveiled as invasion continues





The Ukrainian Postal Service has unveiled a picture of its poignant Christmas stamp, as the country continues to face a barrage from the Russians. The image depicts a young woman sitting inside by a Christmas tree, while sitting behind her against the outside wall is a soldier preparing to fight as fires burn in the distance.

The stunning picture was designed by an 11th grade student from Mykolaiv who fled the city due to Putin’s shelling. Eastern European media outlet NEXTA shared the stamp on Twitter, posting: “The #Ukrainian Postal Service has shown what the Christmas stamp will look like. “The author of the drawing is an 11th grader from #Mykolaiv who was forced to leave the city because of constant shelling.” This comes as the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said there was “no need” to evacuate Kyiv or any other cities that are far enough away from the frontline.

He said: “Right now, the situation is far from [needing to] announce an evacuation. “We must say that to announce the evacuation of any city not near the front lines, especially the capital, would not make any sense at present.” Moscow’s forces have continued to target key infrastructure in the country, such as power plants. READ MORE: UK to send fighter jets and Chinooks to Russia’s doorstep

President Zelensky has assured his people that they are making progress in pushing back the invaders, saying: “We are gradually moving forward.” He added that Russian soldiers “die by the hundreds every day” as reports have emerged of disorganisation and disorderly behaviour amongst Putin’s troops. Ukraine have also denied reports that is being asked to sit down and negotiate with Russia by its allies such as the US, as presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Radio Svoboda that negotiations would only be opened once all Russian troops had left Ukrainian territory.

