Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for extending an international agreement that allows Kyiv to export grain amid Moscow’s invasion during a meeting with a senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday, according to his office. The deal — which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July — had allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports from three of its Black Sea ports that were discontinued because of Russia’s blockade. The deal expires on Nov. 19. It would require the Kremlin’s buy-in for it to continue.