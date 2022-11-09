Categories
Ukraine minister: GDP contraction of 39% expected in 2022 vs earlier forecast of 35%


WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Ukrainian economy minister Yulia Syvrydenko said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure would widen the expected contraction of gross domestic production to 39% from an earlier forecast calling for a 35% drop.

​ Syvrydenko told reporters the Ukrainian government was taking steps to reduce the size of the government that would also include reduction of staff and that she is seeking a year-long extension of suspension of U.S. tariffs on steel.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal; writing by Paul Grant

