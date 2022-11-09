Ukrainian MP ‘couldn’t believe her eyes’





Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva recalled the time when she found out Russian troops were withdrawing from Kherson area, a significant development in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Speaking to BBC Newsnight, the Ukrainian MP said she “couldn’t believe her eyes” reading the alarming message about the development.

She told BBC: “I want to share an alarming message which I saw during my meeting in Brussels and I couldn’t believe my eyes. Russian troops were withdrawing from the Kherson area. “It has been a very strategic point from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion and barbarian war of the Russian Federation. Firstly, I didn’t believe it until I saw other confirmation from reliable sources.” She informed how she immediately got in touch with her friends on the ground who confirmed to her that they are witnessing the moving of the Russian troops. However, the Ukrainian politician remained skeptical about Russia’s intention and said: “ But, we still don’t trust the Russian army and Russian leadership when they do the moves like that.

“I would like to remind everyone who is watching us today about my native land of Kyiv region which was bravely liberated in six days, a land which was occupied for more than six months and no one was announcing any moves of the troops as it’s been done today. “Therefore, we keep very cautious and keep watching the possible scenarios we rely on the Ukrainian armed forces in their every capacity.” On Wednesday, it was reported that Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has ordered the country’s troops to leave an area including Ukraine’s city of Kherson. The move comes as a huge blow to Vladimir Putin as Kherson was the only region captured by Moscow since the February invasion. READ MORE: Russian forces ordered to withdraw from Kherson city in Kyiv victory

“Keeping them on the right [western] bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts.” In Washington, Joe Biden said the news showed the scale of the difficulties Moscow is facing. He told reporters: “It’s evidence of the fact that they have some real problems, Russia, the Russian military.”

Like Loading...