Use an iPhone for free! New Black Friday deal is big reason to upgrade





It’s not often you get something for nothing but that’s exactly what O2 is offering customers right now. The UK mobile network has just revealed its early Black Friday 2022 deals which include the chance to grab a new iPhone 13 and get free data, calls and texts for the first six months of the contract.

Unlike most mobile firms who set a single price for device, O2 splits things in two allowing customers to pay for the phone separately to the airtime plan. This unique-style of contract means that for the first six months of the iPhone 13 deal customers will only pay £20.99. Once the initial period ends things then rise to £48.99 per month. The only thing to be aware of is that the device fee lasts for 36 months although you are free to change the Airtime plan after just 18 months. Sound enticing? Here are full details about this O2 Black Friday deal.

O2 iPhone 13 offer PRICE: £20.99 per month (first six months)

INCLUDES: Unlimited calls, unlimited texts, 100GB of data, free EU roaming and six months of Apple Music.

CONTRACT: Device plan 36-months – Airtime Plan 24-months – £30 upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL HERE As a quick reminder, the iPhone 13 includes a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, dual-lens rear camera and toughened Ceramic Shield design. There is also wireless charging, an A15 Bionic processor and Face ID for easy unlocking. If you want to know more about this device then read our iPhone 13 review. Along with that iPhone 13 offer, O2 has also slashed the price of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 by up to £500.

That means things now start from as little as £27.61 per month. That deal includes a 128GB Galaxy S22 along with 5GB of monthly data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts. There’s even the option to get a guaranteed £100 cash back when you trade in any old phone you may have lying around your home. Other benefits of O2 include free EU roaming plus there’s three months of free Apple Music when you sign up. HERE ARE FULL DETAILS Samsung Galaxy S22 on O2

MONTHLY PRICE: £27.61 • WAS £41.50

INCLUDES: 5G data, free EU roaming, 3 months Apple Music plus unlimited calls and texts

CONTRACT: 36 month Device Plan, £30 upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL HERE The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, triple-lens rear camera and Octa-Core processor. There are also stereo speakers, 5G compatibility, wireless charging and an embedded fingerprint scanner tucked under the screen.

