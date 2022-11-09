Vikings’ Ragnar star lands lead in HBO Max project

Unfortunately for those hoping the film cast could be making an appearance, The Sisterhood is set a whole 10,000 years before the Atreides land on Arrakis.

An official description reads: “[The Sisterhood] follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

The eponymous sisters will be portrayed by Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, with Travis rounding out the main trio.

Emily is well-known for films such as War Horse and The Theory of Everything, whilst Shirley is known for her iconic role in Harry Potter as Moaning Myrtle and most recently made an appearance in See How They Run.