Vile heckler who booed child star, 12, banned from Royal Opera House





The Royal Opera House in London has permanently barred an audience member who heckled a child actor performing on stage on Tuesday. Malakai M Bayoh, 12, is starring in a new production of Handel’s Alcina at the Covent Garden venue, playing the role of Oberto.

During Tuesday’s performance, an unnamed audience member interrupted the youngster’s time on stage to yell “Rubbish!” and boo him from the crowd, the Financial Times’ associate arts editor Josh Spero tweeted at the time. Describing the incident as the “nastiest thing”, he wrote: “Who would do that to a child? “Once the boy was done, the audience responded with wild applause and cheering.” On Wednesday morning, the Royal Opera House released a statement on Twitter, in which they said “steps had been taken” to prevent a return to the venue by the audience member in question.

They said: “Unfortunately, the opening night of Alcina featured an audience member who disrupted the show and the excellent performance by young singer Malakai M Bayoh. “We are appalled that a member of the audience behaved in this way and steps have been taken to ensure the audience member in question does not return to the Royal Opera House.” A spokesperson then confirmed to The Daily Beast that the audience member had been banned from the venue, the outlet reported. They quoted a spokesperson for the Royal Opera House as saying: “We can confirm that this audience member will not be able to return to the ROH in the future.” READ MORE: Spain demands Brussels changes post-Brexit rules for UK holidaymakers

The teenager received an outpouring of support on social media following the news of the heckling. Journalist Jane Merrick called the incident “appalling”, with another social media user adding: “[I] genuinely feel sick to my stomach.” A Twitter user with the handle @PaulBHalsall claimed the heckler sat “in the row in front of me, three seats to the left” for the performance. He continued: “He left before the end of the second act or I think the amphitheatre audience would have dealt very with him.”

Another writer in attendance with the screenname @Becca_JF21 voiced her thoughts on social media, calling the incident a display of “vile behaviour”. Several social media users expressed support for a future ban on the heckler, lauding the young boy’s “lovely” performance.

