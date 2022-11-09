Virgin River’s Charmaine star shares brutal feedback on series

Lauren Hammersley is best known for her performance as Charmaine Roberts in the four riveting seasons of Virgin River so far. She is currently expected to reprise her role in season five, but the actress admitted her dad wasn’t all that excited about the Netflix hit when he paid her a visit to the set.
Charmaine star Lauren revealed her father was rather bored when he came to the Virgin River set to watch her film.
During a recent Q&A session with fans, the Netflix star was asked if scenes were shot multiple times to try out different deliveries.
Lauren couldn’t help laughing when one fan praised her ability to make viewers hate Charmaine during her scenes with Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
“It’s actually a talent that I have in real life!” she joked. “I have a very good talent for people hating me.”
The actress went on to explain how the filming works, confirming she has had to shoot plenty of scenes several different times until it plays out just right.
She explained: “Well, I definitely do it in different ways. And you do it different ways all the time with takes.
“You want to be able to play with it. Doing one scene takes a really long time.”
Although Virgin River is comparatively low on action compared to other popular Netflix series, the series is still made up of a huge ensemble cast who all get their moments to shine.
In the latest instalment, the stakes were raised even higher as Jack struggled to keep a grip on his problems with alcohol.
“You do it so many times you have to twist it up,” she explained. “Maybe something worked better in editing, you know?”
On the last season of Virgin River, Charmaine put even more strain on Mel and Jack’s relationship by dropping a huge bombshell in the season finale.
Despite letting him believe otherwise this whole time, she finally revealed Jack isn’t the father of her unborn twins after all.
The couple burst in on her during a medical emergency involving the pregnancy, and she admitted her pain was “karma” for lying to them this whole time.
