Virgin River’s Charmaine star shares brutal feedback on series

Lauren Hammersley is best known for her performance as Charmaine Roberts in the four riveting seasons of Virgin River so far. She is currently expected to reprise her role in season five, but the actress admitted her dad wasn’t all that excited about the Netflix hit when he paid her a visit to the set.

Charmaine star Lauren revealed her father was rather bored when he came to the Virgin River set to watch her film.

During a recent Q&A session with fans, the Netflix star was asked if scenes were shot multiple times to try out different deliveries.

Lauren couldn’t help laughing when one fan praised her ability to make viewers hate Charmaine during her scenes with Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

“It’s actually a talent that I have in real life!” she joked. “I have a very good talent for people hating me.”

The actress went on to explain how the filming works, confirming she has had to shoot plenty of scenes several different times until it plays out just right.

