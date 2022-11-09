Warning as families gift cash to beat Hunt’s inheritance tax grab

Making gifts to loved ones can help reduce your estate’s liability to pay inheritance tax, but there is a risk. Generous parents and grandparents risk leaving themselves short of cash in later life as a result.

By planning ahead, you can prevent HM Revenue & Customs from becoming your biggest beneficiary, says Rachael Griffin, chartered financial planner at Quilter.

“Making gifts can help loved ones survive the cost of living crisis and also shrink the size of your estate for IHT purposes.”

Gifting is complicated, though. While it’s natural to want to help younger family members get on, you have to ensure your own finances remain robust as you get older.

Here are five mistakes to avoid or risk going bust yourself.

1. Gifting too much cash. Before sharing your wealth, make sure you have enough income to last your retirement.

You don’t want to be generous today only to run out of money in later life.

Calculating whether your income will last the course is hard, especially if you leave your pension invested via drawdown, as it’s future value will be at the mercy of the stock market.

Once you have gifted cash, it’s hard or impossible to ask for it back.

READ MORE: Hunt considering hated ‘death tax’ to fill financial black hole