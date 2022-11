Mr Coombe continued: “Over the past 10 or 15 years you’d have to have had very high balances to earn more than £1,000 of interest, as rates were so modest.

“But now, some one-year fixed rates are offering more than 4.5 percent gross interest.

“So, in theory, you only need to have £22,000 or thereabouts to get to that sum.”

Tax is not deducted, and so it will be important for affected Britons to take action on this matter.