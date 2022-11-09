We look at if Diana’s brakes did stop working as shown in The Crown

A 2019 documentary podcast called Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved, which looked at the last few months of the princess’ life, featured interviews from various individuals who had known her.

Royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said on the podcast: “She said, actually, ‘It sounds ridiculous now,’ as we were sitting there in the comfort of her sitting room in Kensington Palace, she said, ‘But I really did believe, genuinely, believe that someone was going to tamper with my car.’

“She said, ‘I really believed that.’ She said, ‘I was too much of a problem. They wanted to get rid of me.’”

It appears the makers of The Crown have taken several accounts and merged them for the purposes of the show, which sees Diana making her way to her brother Earl Spencer’s home – something which does not seem to have happened in reality.

