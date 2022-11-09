We Really Need To Talk About Lindsay Lohan, Like She Is A Completely Different Person Than She Was A Few Years Ago

The 2010s were not ideal for Lindsay Lohan.
From court appearances…
…to her finger getting literally ripped off.
Eventually, Lindsay opened up a beach club in Mykonos… which was later abandoned.
It essentially became a “pile of rocks.”
It was a chaotic time, but let’s not focus on the negative anymore!!
Because something happened, something shifted.
We entered the “Lohanaissance.”
She got a deal with Netflix.
I know it’s social media, but she appears to be thriving!
And now her Christmas movie is coming out.
And it looks really cute!
And now she’s doing press for the movie and absolutely glowing.
It really looks like she’s feeling herself.
And it’s just nice to see, ok!!!
So, yeah, in 47 years if the world still exists you can tell everyone that you lived through one of the greatest periods of time.
