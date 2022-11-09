What’s new in Cyberpunk 2077 after launch of update 1.61

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been given another big update on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. Cyberpunk update 1.61 makes a ton of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes, not to mention visual improvements and interface upgrades. According to the patch notes, Night City NPCs will now carry umbrellas in various colours and shapes, while floating objects have been removed from the sky. There are also countless console and PC-specific fixes, which can be seen in the update 1.61 patch notes below.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.61 patch notes…

QUESTS & OPEN WORLD

• Fixed an issue where spamming the Interact button to loot containers could cause various NCPD Scanner Hustles to not be completed properly.

• Reported Crime: Another Circle of Hell, Lost and Found, Blood in the Air, Disloyal Employee, Don’t Foget the Parking Brake!, Comrade Red – fixed an issue where quest wasn’t completed after looting the goods.

• Fixed an issue where some Assault in Progress missions in Northside, Rancho Coronado, Coastview and Badlands weren’t completed despite fulfilling the objective.

• Fixed an issue where some Suspected Organized Crime Activities weren’t completed despite fulfilling the objective.

• Fixed an issue that could disable all Drop Points, blocking progress in various gigs.

• Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to complete an Assault in Progress in Charter Hill because the evidence didn’t spawn.

• Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill – fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to reach the

• Cyberpsycho because the garage door didn’t open.

• Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor – fixed an issue where the quest was stuck on the “Find the Cyberpsycho” objective after defeating the Cyberpsycho and sending information to Regina.

• Gig: Error 404 – fixed an issue where the gig didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

• Gig: Freedom of the Press – fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to proceed inside the TV station building because the doors were closed.

• Gig: Greed Never Pays – fixed an issue where it was impossible to complete the “Search the hidden room” objective because the computer was unpowered.

• Gig: Last Login – fixed an issue where the gig didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

• Gig: No Fixers – fixed an issue where the gig didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

• Gig: Old Friends – fixed an issue where the gig didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

• Gig: Playing for Keeps – fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to speak to the bartender if combat started inside the bar, blocking progress.

• Gig: We Have Your Wife – fixed an issue where Lauren wasn’t reacting after coming to rescue her, blocking progress.

• Automatic Love – fixed an issue that could block progress to further main quests after leaving Clouds.

• Fortunate Son – fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to progress past the “Return to the Aldecaldos camp” objective.

• I Fought the Law – fixed an issue where after meeting up with River, he teleported to an unreachable area underground, blocking progress.

• Small Man, Big Mouth – fixed an issue where the truck in the garage could be despawned, blocking progress.