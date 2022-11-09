Who Are Kevin Costner’s Children? Meet the ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Seven Kids

The star’s kids range in age from 12 to 38.

As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we’re seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it’s pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!

In 2018, he told Parade that movies are a “hobby, just like building houses is a hobby for me, creating an environment for my children and friends. I want to make places where people can feel safe and good and hopefully flourish.”

While some of his older kids have followed in his footsteps into the entertainment industry, “we really don’t talk about my movies at all,” he said of him and his family. “It’s not really a part of our lives; it’s [just] what I do.” In their off-time, the family heads to their 160-acre ranch just outside of Aspen, Colorado, to ride horses and decompress.

Keep reading for more on Kevin Costner’s children, his family life and his thoughts on fatherhood.

How many children does Kevin Costner have?

Who are the mothers of Kevin Costner’s children?

—Cindy Silva (whom he was married to from 1978-1994) is the mother of three of his children, daughters Annie (b. 1984) and Lily (b. 1986) and son Joe (b. 1988).

—Bridget Rooney (his then-girlfriend) is the mother of Liam Timothy (b. 1996).

—Christine Baumgartner (his wife since 2004) is the mother of his three youngest children: sons Cayden (b. 2007) and Hayes (b. 2009), and daughter Grace (b. 2010).

Who are Kevin Costner’s children?

Costner has been married twice—first to Cindy Silva, to whom he was married from 1978 to 1994—and second to Christine Baumgartner, whom he married in 2004.

Costner had three children with his first wife, Cindy—Annie, 38; Lily, 36; and Joe, 34. The couple, who met at California State University at Fullerton, were married for 16 years before divorcing in 1994.