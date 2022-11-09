Who is Tiger Woods’ partner now? Exploring the relationship of legendary golfer

Tiger Woods is the most successful American golfer, and fans undoubtedly keep an eye on every step and stroke of his life. However, he prefers to keep his personal life out of the limelight.

Woods has been dating Erica Herman for almost five years now. He showed up with her for the first time at the 2017 President’s Cup, wearing the player’s ‘spouse’ credentials. According to Golf.com, Erica joined Tiger on the course and attended the opening ceremony with the US team’s wives and girlfriends.

A month later, Woods and Herman made their relationship official on Instagram. Since then, the couple has been making headlines in the newspaper. While they are rarely seen in public, Erica has been a mainstay on the greens.

Tiger and Erica are pretty private about their love affair, only seen together on specific occasions. The couple did attend the 2022 US Open to cheer for Serena Williams, and besides that, Erica was featured in three of Tiger’s social media posts.

Erica Herman has been a constant support on the golf course for Tiger, regardless of the outcome. Moreover, she is on good terms with Woods’ children and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

When Woods registered his victory at the President’s Cup in 2019, Erica ran to congratulate him with a hug and kiss, and the two left the course arm-in-arm.

Hailing from Florida, Erica Herman has a degree in legal studies. Despite that, she worked in the restaurant industry, where she met Tiger Woods after starting work at his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, in 2015.

Dating history of Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was previously married to former Swedish model Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010. The former met at the Open Championship in 2001 after Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik introduced them.

Elin and Tiger were blessed with two kids, a daughter Sam, born in 2007, and a son, Charlie, born in 2009.

However, following Woods’ infidelity, the couple divorced in 2010.