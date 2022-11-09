Who were the ancestors of Elizabeth II and Charles III?

More than three-quarters of the ancestors of today’s islanders came from northern Europe – areas of Germany and Denmark. Their invasion meant the mass colonisation of what is now eastern England and the equally violent disposal of the indigenous population. The Britons, most closely related to the Cornish, were literally pushed into the sea and forced to emigrate to the ‘end of the world’, the present-day department of Finistère in Brittany (north-west France).

1,600 years ago, the North Sea was a kind of water highway. If it wasn’t, today’s England wouldn’t be England. Archeo has messed with Genetix again, uncovering an unknown mass migration.

After the death of Elizabeth II, material went viral in the Polish infosphere, in which Her Majesty’s genealogy was traced back to Casimir Jagiellon. Fans of the idea of the Rzeczpospolita will probably like the fact that, on their pages, the Lithuanians have traced this genealogy to Gediminas. Well, why not? Especially since, thanks to genetic research, they can tell much more about the origins of their ruling dynasty than we can.

Windsor, or Sachsen-Coburg-Gotha

The truth, however, is that when you go back far enough into the past, everyone is related to everyone. Which was proven by another, also virulently spread after Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry Windsor, a file with the pedigree of both of them, which proved that the actress from several Hollywood series has among her ancestors King Edward III of England, who died in 1377. Another thing is that it can also be proven in more than 200 ways that both spouses are distant cousins.

In the Isles, which after all were not always British, of course successive dynasties followed one another, and there were as many as seven major ones: Wessex, Normans, Plantagenets, Tudors, Stuarts, Hanoverians and Windsors. They changed mostly because some foreign power made a conquest (e.g. Normans), dynasties died out (e.g. Normans, Tudors) and successive rulers had to be chosen from the side of the ruling line, sometimes a really distant one. There were also times when the monarchy was overthrown revolutionarily in the Isles or there was a break in the succession by parliament. This was the case because of the religion of the rightful heir to the throne from the Stuart dynasty, who had the misfortune to be a Catholic, unlike his sister who was married to a Protestant from the Dutch Orange dynasty.

Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski

