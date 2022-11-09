Why More Shows Should Consider Follow-up Movies

There has been a slew of articles, videos and tweets recently on a big-screen continuation of the cult classic show Community, with almost all of the original main cast returning to reprise their roles and follow a story that initially concluded seven years ago. It may seem an odd move to base a movie on a series that has been off the air for nearly a decade, but it’s not unheard of.





The adaptation of television shows onto the silver screen is something that has been done almost since the advent of the former medium to varying degrees of success, but the notion of continuing the narrative of a show through a film release is relatively novel. These sorts of revivals are often the result of long-lasting fan loyalty to a show, as in Community‘s case, and there are some interesting examples to dive into between casting rumors.

Follow-Up Films Allow the Story to Live On

Some of these films have been made not only to capitalize on continued fan interest but also to gauge the magnitude of that interest regarding potential future seasons or sequels. Such was the intent of Entourage, a continuation of the HBO series of the same name, with many members of the cast returning after the finale three years prior. It was, despite its star-studded cast, a critical flop and commercially neutral enough that the franchise has not returned since; the narrative hook at the film’s end, that another series may emerge, remains unfulfilled.

The same can be said for the more fondly remembered Firefly and its cinematic adaptation, Serenity; in contrast to the early conclusion of the series itself, love for Joss Whedon’s universe has not waned since its cancelation, and the release of Serenity was meant to capitalize on this. A grassroots marketing campaign for the film based on the original show’s Nielsen ratings helped hype up the project, and though Serenity was a successful endeavor (and helped boost the incredibly talented Chiwetel Ejiofor), it did not lead to a series revival. Downton Abbey also attempted the same maneuver with a self-titled movie in 2019, though it seems to have bucked the trend somewhat, as it was successful enough to receive a big-screen sequel earlier this year.

There are also a handful of these films that serve as capstones on part or whole of the narrative of the original show, continuing threads from it and allowing them more time to breathe during a film’s narrative, often with a greater budget to match. The first X-Files movie fits squarely here, expanding its mythos of extraterrestrials and conspiracy to middling reviews and financial success. The series’ second movie, which hovered like a damaged UFO in development hell for a few years, was less successful and did not serve as a relaunch point for the series’ muddled narrative as some had hoped it would.

It would also be impossible to discuss this concept without mentioning M.A.S.H., a series whose full-length movie finale was the most-watched television broadcast in American history from its release in 1983 until 2010; 30-second ad slots cost more during that movie than they did during the Super Bowl that year, and for good reason. Community‘s Peacock movie will also fit into this role, though some fans have expressed anxiety that the show and its narrative have already more than run their course.

How Follow-Up Movies Have Succeeded in Animation

This concept of finale movies has been particularly successful for animated series, it seems. Those who were young in the heyday of Cartoon Network will also remember Codename: Kids Next Door, a series that ran for six years and had two television movies to its name; the first served as an ultimate confrontation with the major antagonist Father and an exploration of the themes of youth and childhood. The movie, Operation Z.E.R.O., was a chance for the series’ action to be elevated to some of the highest possible stakes and for its charming meta-humor style to guide its lead character, Nigel/Numbah One, through to the answers he had been seeking for years. It was very successful, and the series continued until its second movie, Operation I.N.T.E.R.V.I.E.W.S., which completed other major narrative threads (leaving some of them open for future adaptations) and was intended as an open-ended finale.

There have also been pushes by fan communities and the series creator, Tom Warburton, over the years for Kids Next Door to receive a revival film, and though there were even storyboards and voicework showcasing a darker tone released to this effect, a new movie has not yet come to pass. The next year, Cartoon Network also released Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show, a finale to that series that, much like Z.E.R.O., followed up on the original’s story and themes to great effect. We Bare Bears, the original Teen Titans, Recess, Steven Universe and Gravity Falls also utilized this method for their finales to positive effect for fans; in particular, the conclusion of Gravity Falls was the most-watched broadcast in the history of the Disney XD lineup and one of the most acclaimed finales in recent memory.

One wonders if the continued trend toward bingeing shows (weekly releases like House of the Dragon notwithstanding) will motivate companies toward these sorts of bombastic finales or if they will be seen as too much of an expense, as was nearly the case with Serenity and was with many other shows. In such cases, it is worth noting that many of the series and franchises mentioned have also utilized other mediums to continue their narratives or at least tell new stories in their space; everything from Firefly to Codename: Kids Next Door has received support through comic books. Regardless, as the media landscape continues to change and the nostalgia-driven segment of the market bloats ever outward into other mediums and franchises, audiences will continue to see the production of these sorts of movies for better and worse; viewers are essentially becoming the focus test groups of old, voting with their wallets (and their tweets, probably) what lives and what dies.