Why Paul McCartney Made a Cameo in Pirates of the Caribbean

Paul McCartney of the British band, The Beatles, explains why he made a brief appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Sir Paul McCartney isn’t just known for rocking with The Beatles but also starred in several films throughout his career. McCartney starred as himself in the 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night alongside his former bandmates, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. Additionally, the British boy band appeared in Help! and Magical Mystery Tour.





Apart from sharing a screen with his bandmates, McCartney also made an unexpected cameo in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Considering the former Beatle’s star power, it’s not surprising McCartney found his way into a Disney film. However, producers and cast members kept his Pirates of the Caribbean cameo secret until it premiered. McCartney can thank his good friend Johnny Depp for his voyage on the high seas.

How Paul McCartney’s Pirates Cameo Came to Fruition

According to Entertainment Weekly, Depp and McCartney have been friends for many years. Director Espen Sandberg recalled brainstorming with the Fantastic Beasts actor on who to fill Keith Richards’ shoes for Dead Men Tell No Tales, as the musician was unable to reprise his role. Depp happened to have McCartney’s phone number and gladly texted him about the opportunity. “And it went a little back and forth, and their lingo got more and more pirate-y, and it was like, well, this is going to happen,” Sandberg said.

In total, Depp has appeared in three of McCartney’s music videos, including the song “My Valentine” alongside Natalie Portman. According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, McCartney returned the favor to Depp by starring in the fifth film of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Fortunately, the former Beatle was already a Captain Jack Sparrow fan and happy to hop onto the swashbuckling franchise.

Paul McCartney Wasn’t The Only Musician To Appear in the Pirates Series

In Dead Men Tell No Tales, McCartney makes a cameo as Uncle Jack, who sings an old Liverpool sailors song — where the former Beatle is from. Uncle Jack is Jack Sparrow’s uncle, who looks exactly like his nephew. Uncle Jack is a prisoner at Saint Martin’s, but viewers are unaware of his fate. Due to Richards’ unavailability, the studio had to find McCartney to keep up the Sparrow family tradition.

Richards, the guitarist of the Rolling Stones, makes his first Pirates of the Caribbean appearance in At World’s End, the third installment of the film series. The musician plays Captain Teague, Jack Sparrow’s father, a role he reprises in On Strangers Tides. While Richards expressed interest in returning for Dead Men Tell No Tales, his touring schedule with the Rolling Stones prevented his involvement.