Windows 11’s iCloud Photos integration is now available | Engadget

If you use an iPhone and a Windows PC, syncing photos is about to get a lot easier. The feature Microsoft announced last month that adds begins rolling out today. Microsoft it will be available to all Windows 11 users by the end of November.

Previously, if iPhone users wanted to transfer images to their Windows PCs, they had to either plug in their iPhone with a USB cable or use the iCloud web app in a browser – a dated and clunky setup, though the site is soon. Microsoft’s new feature gives you an integrated view of all your iCloud photos through the Windows 11 Photos app.

To use the new feature, you’ll need to ensure your Windows Photos app is up-to-date. Then, you’ll need to install the iCloud for Windows app from the Windows Store, sign in, and choose to sync your photos.

iCloud Photos integration is part of Microsoft’s broader initiative to make its software the “most open,” removing friction points between rival services. For example, the Windows maker launched last month, and are coming to Windows 11 next year. Microsoft’s desktop OS also supports and , and its syncs Android phone messaging and notifications with your desktop.