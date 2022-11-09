Xtant Medical targets new opportunities for growth in robust demand environment

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE-A:XTNT) President and CEO Sean Browne tells Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion that the orthobiologics company can’t keep up with demand for its products, which are aimed at treating spinal disorders and the broader orthopedic market.

He says third-quarter revenue growth of 5% was supported by 12% growth in its biologics business following the successful launches of its OsteoFactor and OsteoVive Plus biologics products and the expansion of its distribution network.

Armed with $9,75 million raised in a recent private placement, Browne says Xtant has a strategy to satisfy existing demand, take advantage of adjacent market opportunities, and grow through acquisition.

