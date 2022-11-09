‘Yellowstone’ season 5 got a new trailer at the CMAs, and it put sacrifice center stage

Image via Paramount

The 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards aired on ABC Wednesday night, paying homage to the best and brightest in the country music industry. A crossover between country and television is happening more and more each day, and one of the most significant instances in which it’s taking place is with Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone.

A new trailer for Yellowstone debuted during the CMAs, and it puts sacrifice at the dead center of everything happening in the Dutton realm. John Dutton began with the quote we’ve heard before about his heartache regarding how his wife must look down and see things for their family. From there, the trailer showed more of Jamie Dutton looking both angry and nervous in different scenes and an emotional moment for Kayce Dutton, too.

Fans were also treated to a beautiful moment between Rip and Beth that, at least, gives us hope for a future involving some type of happily ever after. The pair has been through a lot, and if we’re rooting for someone to have an easier road this season, it’s them.

In addition to the new clip, Yellowstone also aired a new trailer on Twitter that sees the detrimental struggle John is up against this year, largely regarding his new job as Governor of Montana and the lack of “goodwill” he seeks.

John isn’t looking to be anyone’s favorite politician ⏤ he’s taking on the role as a man who doesn’t stop until his family is fully protected. If there’s an idea we can get behind, it’s undoubtedly that one. The Dutton family is at the heart of the series, and they’ve got a lot to work through before season five’s end.

We’ll see how the new season unfolds when Yellowstone premieres on the Paramount Network Nov. 13 at 8pm, a two-hour television event you won’t want to miss.