Yellowstone season 5 release date and time: How to watch online


Yellowstone season 5 is mounting up for a fall journey. The Western drama starring Kevin Costner returns to the Paramount Network with higher stakes than ever. Plus, it’ll be an even more epic tale, as Yellowstone season 5 will have 14 episodes, making it the the longest installment in series history.

Yellowstone season 5 start time, channel

Yellowstone season 5 premieres with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)

Yellowstone has become one of the biggest shows on television. The season 4 finale ratings hit a new series high with 9.3 million total viewers. The explosion in viewership led to the Yellowstone prequel 1883 on Paramount Plus, as well as several other planned spinoffs.



