Yellowstone season 5 release date and time: How to watch online

Yellowstone season 5 is mounting up for a fall journey. The Western drama starring Kevin Costner returns to the Paramount Network with higher stakes than ever. Plus, it’ll be an even more epic tale, as Yellowstone season 5 will have 14 episodes, making it the the longest installment in series history.

Yellowstone season 5 start time, channel Yellowstone season 5 premieres with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

Yellowstone has become one of the biggest shows on television. The season 4 finale ratings hit a new series high with 9.3 million total viewers. The explosion in viewership led to the Yellowstone prequel 1883 on Paramount Plus, as well as several other planned spinoffs.

Yellowstone season 5 continues the saga of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. This is still frontier country and the ranch is under constant threat from land developers, an Indian reservation and conservation activists. Now, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is the newly elected governor of Montana and has more power than ever — but it also makes him a bigger target.

Here’s everything you need to watch Yellowstone season 5 online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Network isn’t available everywhere doesn’t mean you need to miss Yellowstone season 5 if you’re away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We’ve evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 in the U.S.

U.S. fans can watch Yellowstone season 5 premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. However, you will need a cable package to get the channel.

If you’ve already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 for free

You can also watch Yellowstone season 5 episodes for FREE on the Paramount Network website (opens in new tab). Just click here (opens in new tab), select “Start 24-Hour Pass” and register with your email address.

If you want to watch the entire season, however, you’ll need one of the best cable TV alternatives mentioned above.

Can you watch Yellowstone season 5 in the UK?

Brits can watch Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is available in the UK. After a seven-day free trial, the service costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year.

Existing Sky Cinema customers (opens in new tab) can get Paramount Plus at no additional cost.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they’ve already paid for will need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 in Canada

Canadian fans can also watch Yellowstone 5 streaming on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). After a seven-day free trial, the service costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year CAD.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 in Australia

Aussies can tune into Yellowstone season 5 on Stan (opens in new tab), with the premiere available on Nov. 14.