Zelensky says will not give up a centimetre of Donetsk land to Russia – follow live

Ukraine war: Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up even a centimetre of land in Donetsk where a heavy battle is underway between the country’s troops and Russia.

Russian troops are suffering “extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed – to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, Mr Zelensky said.

“We do not give up a single centimetre of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said.

This comes as the UK, backed by western allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Russian president Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, No 10 said.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was suggested Mr Putin will join next week’s leaders’ summit “if the situation is possible” by his Indonesian counterpart, who said the Russian president could attend virtually instead.

An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to entertain the idea of negotiations with Mr Putin as “it would mean giving up”, which he said was a “gift” Ukraine would never give Russia’s president.