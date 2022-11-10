10 Best Movie One Liners

Great movie one-liners are hard to forget. These bits of witty or poignant dialog become popular, as they can be referenced in various outlets, sometimes becoming better known than the movies they originated from.





A great movie on-liner is not remembered because people have seen the movie, rather the movie is known through that one-line. Word of mouth is a powerful tool, and it is what has helped so many movie one-liners to become as popular as they are. One-liners are carried through time as they make appearances on shows, other movies, and social media outlets, taking on lives of their own.

10/10 “Go Ahead, Make My Day”

Sudden Impact (1983)

Clint Eastwood’s most famous role is as Dirty Harry in Sudden Impact. In the film, Eastwood has an abundance of great movie one-liners, but his line “Go ahead, make my day” stands out more than the others. People know this line regardless of whether they’ve seen the film or not.

This makes his line “Go ahead, make my day” one of the most notable lines of Clint Eastwood’s acting career. The line is so notable in fact, that Clint Eastwood signed his own rendition of the popular movie line alongside his name and hand prints on Hollywood Boulevard.

9/10 “I’ll Be Back”

The Terminator (1984)

Arnold Schwarzenegger took his line “I’ll be back” and made it one of the most famous movie lines in cinema history. Almost 30 years have passed since the release of The Terminator, and people still utter “I’ll be back” before making their exit.

There are several other great lines that came from The Terminator franchise, but “I’ll be back” has taken the number one spot. The line has become so iconic that Arnold Schwarzenegger cannot say those three words without viewers relating it back to his role in The Terminator.

8/10 “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility”

Spider-Man (2002)

While Uncle Ben’s classic line “With great power comes great responsibility” has been known by comic fans for over 60 years, it was 2002’s Spider-Man that turned it into a pop culture sensation. Twenty years later, and the quote is still being used in shows, movies, and by fans around the world. To make the quote more iconic it was re-used by Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Movie viewers don’t need to have seen Spider-Man in order to know the famous line said by Uncle Ben. The line remains just as popular as it was twenty years ago. “With great power comes great responsibility” is a line that will live on for years to come.

7/10 “I Am Your Father”

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars has become a large franchise, and people do not need to be a fan in order to know that Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker “I am your father.” It was a moment of awe as those words were first spoken on screen. Fans had chills as the scene was filled with tension, making Darth Vader’s line all the more empowering.

The line was an attempt to persuade Luke Skywalker to join his father on the dark side. Darth Vader believed they would become more powerful if they were to join forces. Despite the line’s popularity it often gets misused as “Luke, I am your father.” Regardless of its misuse, the line is considered to be one of the most popular movie lines.

6/10 “There’s No Place Like Home”

The Wizard Of Oz (1939)

After being lost in the land of Oz, Dorothy can’t help but think “There’s no place like home.” It is one of the oldest movie lines that can still be heard today. People will find themselves out and about at places they dislike and will reference the line “there’s no place like home” while clicking their heels together.

The Wizard of Oz is nearing its 85th anniversary, and during that time, Dorothy’s line has become rather famous and well-known throughout the world. “There’s no place like home” is referenced by viewers, other shows, and movies as well.

5/10 “You’re A Wizard, Harry”

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

The scene where Harry Potter meets Hagrid is both memorable and important to the Harry Potter series, both in the books and the movies. Hagrid states his iconic line, “You’re a wizard Harry,” and Harry Potter is in disbelief. Not only is the line memorable, but the scene helps guide viewers to the beginning of Harry Potter’s journey.

Hagrid’s line “You’re a wizard Harry” sets the foundation for the story. It is a turning point in both the book and the film. Hagrid’s one line tells Harry more about his family and his past than he had ever known before.

4/10 “You’re Killing Me, Smalls!”

The Sandlot (1993)

Hamilton Porter, better known as Ham in The Sandlot repeatedly used his popular line, “You’re killing me, Smalls!” throughout the film. In several scenes, Ham states his famous line, which adds a bit more comedy to the scene. Ham simply calls out his friend’s lack of baseball knowledge by saying “You’re killing me, Smalls!”

Hamilton’s line is referenced across social media, among movie fans, and friend groups alike. Referencing Ham’s line adds a bit of comedic flair to the conversation and gets people laughing. The line may very well be more popular than The Sandlot itself.

3/10 “You Shall Not Pass!”

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

In perhaps the most pivotal scene in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf sacrifices himself to save Frodo and the others from the Balrog. The powerful wizard paused to break the pathway as he yelled “You shall not pass!” and made his promise true as the Balrog plummeted into the abyss, but not before taking Gandalf along with it. Gandalf’s line is one of the most memorable moments of the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Surprisingly enough, it is not the same line that was written in the book. J.R.R. Tolkien wrote the line as “You cannot pass.” While both lines hold the same significance, is still uttered by fans today.

2/10 “Stop Blowing Holes In My Ship!”

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)

Throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Jack Sparrow says some very memorable lines. However, “Stop blowing holes in my ship!” takes the cake, as it is often used in memes and other references across social media. In Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, Jack Sparrow is held captive on his own ship and helplessly watches the Black Pearl be pelted by the Interceptor.

No one loves the Black Pearl more than Jack Sparrow, so it is understandable when he yells out his famous line while his ship is being bombarded by the Interceptor. Fans reference this line during moments when they feel the same kind of frustration Jack Sparrow felt.

1/10 “To Infinity And Beyond!”

Toy Story (1995)

At the beginning of Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear believes he is real, and thus believes he can fly. With this came Buzz’s famous line, “To infinity and beyond!” The line quickly became popular, as fans can no longer say “to infinity” without adding “and beyond” afterward.

Buzz Lightyear gifted fans with a memorable line to reference. The line only becomes more notable as Buzz’s best friend Woody takes a turn with the catchphrase. Buzz says the line throughout the Toy Story franchise making “To infinity and beyond” hard to forget.

