10 Best Movies Making Fun Of The Music Industry

The music industry is an interesting part of pop culture. It used to be a dominating force with the power to mold new starts and make or break artists. However, with the growth of the internet, talented individuals found that promoting themselves also helped get them in the spotlight. Don’t worry, record companies slowly figured out how to reinsert themselves into this new era of music.

When certain entities are in power–and they abuse said power–art tends to point that out and make fun of them. This can easily be said about Hollywood movies. Over the course of the past few decades, there have been plenty of movies about music and the music industry, like That Thing You Do or Almost Famous or the various biopics about a favorite musician.

However, there’s also been plenty of movies lambasting the industry–along with the journey to become famous–and most of them are hilarious. While many of these movies weren’t huge hits when they landed in theaters, most have a cult following in the secondary home market. So we’re taking a look at all of the movies that make fun of the music industry and delivering the 10 best to you in a ranked list.