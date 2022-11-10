10 Most Iconic Movies In The National Film Registry

In 1988, the National Film Registry was established in the United States by the National Film Preservation Board to create a collection of movies for conservation. Films chosen to be selected into the National Film Registry are deemed to have content that is historically, culturally, or aesthetically important, as well as well-loved around the world. The list encapsulates Hollywood films, experimental films, documentaries, animations, independent films, and many more mediums.





RELATED:9 Iconic Films Where The Final Scene Is The Best One

Each year, films that are a minimum of ten years old can be submitted for review, with up to 25 being chosen for the list, of any genre or format. The National Film Registry started in response to a need to preserve movies from commercial modification and keep them circulating in the film industry despite their age.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Regarded as the scariest horror film of all time, The Exorcist was produced in 1973 and has been inducted into the National Film Registry since 2010. The film’s depiction of the demonic possession of young girl Regan’s (Linda Blair) body, and her mother’s (Ellen Burstyn) attempts to find someone to perform an exorcism to return her back to normal, has impacted viewers for their grotesque and thrilling scenes in which Regan becomes gradually more evil as the film progresses.

Stylistically, director William Friedkin adapted his experience working on documentaries to invoke verisimilitude into the film, as the story was based on true events. While from a narrative sense, the film has influenced the popularity of demonic possession stories, after which Rosemary’s Baby first exhibited success, and stands out for its avoidance of typical horror tropes and conventions, making it unpredictable and thrilling to watch.

‘Grease’ (1978)

Grease has been a member of the National Film Registry since 2020, and a fixture within pop culture since its release in 1978. Starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as summer lovers whose worlds collide during high school, the film explores social groups and their isolations, where the characters must learn to step out of their comfort zones to seek happiness.

Despite musical movies not being as popular as other genres as a whole, Grease gained notoriety irrespective, due to the sensationalism of a simple high-school romance. Marked by an era of sexual revolution, the perky tunes and preppy costumes create a fun film that Grease is well-known for.

‘The Wizard of Oz’ (1939)

Often noted as one of the greatest films of all time, The Wizard Of Oz is a beloved family film that combines musical numbers and a fantasy world, with a story of bravery and triumph. The iconic gingham-clad dress of Dorothy (Judy Garland) leads the journey into the land of Oz, where she travels with the Tin Man (Jack Haley), the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), and the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) to see The Wizard of Oz (Frank Morgan) to grant their wishes.

RELATED:10 Best Roles That Lead To Pop Culture Icons

One of the most notable features of the initial success of The Wizard of Oz was its use of technicolor – where color was gradually processed into vibrant shades – which enhanced the fantasy world, in a time when black and white film was still dominant. The Wizard of Oz is the most successful fairytale to tell the story of adulthood and has been cataloged in the National Film Registry since 1989.

‘Rocky’ (1976)

When viewers remember Rocky, the training montage where Sylvester Stallone climbs the stairs – a symbolic moment for the rise of the underdog – becomes the metonym of the film and a subsequent pop-culture reference. Inspired by the 1975 championship boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner, Rocky follows Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-town south-paw boxer, and his training to take on heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

Rocky’s initial popularity amassed in such a fashion that led to it being produced into a franchise, with seven sequel movies making the sports drama realize the success of the ‘rags to riches’ and ‘American dream’ themes for films to come. A cultural phenomenon, Rocky has been a part of the National Film Registry since 2006.

A movie that breaks away from the idea that ‘aliens’ are something to fear, E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial is a family movie that tugged on heartstrings, and created an undying reference to a pointed finger. E.T tells the tale of Elliot (Henry Thomas), a young boy who befriends a rogue alien who wants to go home; the ultimate story of two lonely souls coming together to find security in unknown worlds. Stephen Spielberg’s sci-fi charmer has upheld its position in the National Film Registry since 1994, and become a timeless classic.

RELATED:The Classic Films Steven Spielberg Nearly Directed, From ‘Rain Man’ To ‘Harry Potter’

The film creates an atmosphere of intimacy like no other; between soft lighting and the wildly accurate depiction of a child’s mind, as well as the unforgettable imagery and special effects that made their mark.

‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Regarded as Quentin Tarantino’s best work, Pulp Fiction has become a cultural phenomenon and was added to the National Film Registry in 2013, making waves for its inventive episodic structure that concludes a circular narrative. Intertwining stories about hit-man Vincent Vega (John Travolta), Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) – a boxer on the run from a crime boss, and partner-in-crime to Vincent, Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson).

Pulp Fiction is an artistic influence that broke away from traditional American blockbusters, following the brazen depictions of brutality and the dark side of humanity seen in other iconic (but controversial) films such as A Clockwork Orange and Psycho. Being known as one of the top independent films made of all time, Pulp Fiction is a well-regarded inventive look at an aspect of postmodern society.

‘Shrek’ (2001)

One of DreamWorks Animation’s most successful films of all time, Shrek launched the company as a serious competitor against Disney and Pixar in computer animation. The quirky fantasy comedy depicts Shrek (Mike Myers), an ogre and social outcast, and his journey to reclaiming his land back after Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) expels the magical creatures out of their homes. On the way, he meets the talking Donkey (Eddie Murphy), and Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), who accompanies him to Duloc.

RELATED:10 Classic Movies That Overshadowed The Books They Were Based On

Shrek became a beloved franchise – consisting of four movies and multiple spin-offs – due to its subversion of fairytales into a fun, brash animation and ability to entertain children and adults alike. In 2020, Shrek was added to the National Film Registry, favored by its endless pop-culture references that shaped animations to come.

‘The Godfather’ (1972)

A catalyst for the popularization of the gangster genre, The Godfather was selected for the National Film Registry in 1990, following its cult status and sequels based on its initial success. The crime film delves into the Corleone family dynamic, and the rise of the youngest son Michael (Al Pacino) from underdog to an esteemed mafia boss.

The psychological interpretation and representations within The Godfather are what won the hearts of viewers and critics, as well as its means of commenting on the American Dream as a pitfall to those of other ethnicities, who had to work that much harder to survive tough times. The intimate look into the mafia tells a tale of loyalty and family like no other.

‘Jaws’ (1975)

Good thriller films freak their viewers out, but fantastic thriller films consume their audiences with true fear into their everyday lives. This is what Steven Spielberg’s Jaws did since its release in 1975, creating a current of sheer terror for the toothy villains lurking within a summer activity, and a lingering tune for children to hum as they grab each other in the water.

A film where the acclaimed director uses realism instead of escapism, Jaws takes a deep look into the hunt for a killer great white shark, led by policeman Brody (Roy Scheider), marine biologist Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw). Changing the blockbuster game by proving that films released in summer could be successful, and by creating an almost imperceptible villain denoted by signals rather than its physical self, Jaws was added to the National Film Registry in 2001.

‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Stylistically speaking, there is no other film more intrinsically beautiful than Blade Runner: from its futuristic architecture to its blend of pitch-black and neon lights. A neo-noir movie about identity, the dystopian sci-fi depicts synthetic humans who are engineered for a lifetime of work – known as replicants – who have escaped space colonies and live undetected on Earth.

The four rogue replicants, led by Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer), are advanced, and retired Blade Runner Deckard (Harrison Ford) is forced to hunt them down. The film’s slow-burning success renders from its influence in the cinematographic world – where its cyberpunk aesthetic became a hallmark for futuristic depictions of the years ahead of viewers. In 1993, Blade Runner was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry and is perhaps the most analyzed movie of all time.

NEXT:From ‘Rocky’ To ‘Forrest Gump’: 10 Iconic TV And Film Locations You Can Visit In Real Life